Pastora cristiana renuncia a la iglesia para volverse stripper

View this post on Instagram

I met these two precious women in their 60's at the resort I was at this week and when we were talking they said, "You look like you could be a model!" . When I told them I am a model, they were thrilled they were intuitively right.😊 . They then asked what kind of modeling I did and when I said nude/lingerie/erotic, one woman said to the other, "Oh, we're taking her in! She's one of us!" . They then started telling me where to get highend lingerie, how to join private parties with celebrities, and recommending the best restuarants in Santa Monica where they live. . It was such a beautiful example that when you are the fullest expression of yourself, you'll attract all the right people everywhere you go! . We hit it off so well that not only did they take pictures of me from every angle (they loved my haircut😄), we exchanged numbers and one of them sent me the text in the second photo.🥰 . I'm telling you… everywhere I go, magic flows. . The energy I assume, the power I embody, the worthiness I feel is felt by everyone around me, and it leads to the most magical encounters! . Ready to step into your power and unlock magic in your own life? . Message me or hit the link in my bio! . You are worthy of being you and being massively loved everywhere you go! . 📸: @legendone